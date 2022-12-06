CF Industries Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (CF) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 116.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 104.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The day 50 moving average is 103.84 while the 200 day moving average is 98.29. The company has a market cap of $20,302m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $22,733m based on the market concensus.