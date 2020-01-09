Cerner Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Cerner Corporation found using ticker (CERN) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 61 with the average target price sitting at 76.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 71.95 and the 200 day moving average is 70.18. The company has a market cap of $23,146m. Find out more information at: http://www.cerner.com

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual’s electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and EHR agnostic platform, CareAware that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments and public health organizations. It has a strategic collaboration with Christiana Care Health System to provide a weight loss surgery program. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.