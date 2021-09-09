Cerillion plc Opening office in Bulgaria – New strategic base in Europe

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced the opening of a new regional technology delivery and development centre in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The newly-opened office complements the Company’s offices in the UK and India, and management expects the new location in central Europe to expand quickly and become a new strategic base, supporting the Company’s on-going growth and development. The Company has been expanding teams across all locations, reflecting the increasing demand for its solutions, and Sofia has a reputation for its strong technology skills.

The new office will be headed by a highly experienced technology specialist who brings over 17 years’ BSS/OSS experience working with leading telecoms operators. Beginning with project and development teams, Cerillion Bulgaria will play a key role in delivering the Company’s pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite to a worldwide customer base.