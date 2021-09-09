Twitter
Cerillion plc Opening office in Bulgaria – New strategic base in Europe

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced the opening of a new regional technology delivery and development centre in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The newly-opened office complements the Company’s offices in the UK and India, and management expects the new location in central Europe to expand quickly and become a new strategic base, supporting the Company’s on-going growth and development. The Company has been expanding teams across all locations, reflecting the increasing demand for its solutions, and Sofia has a reputation for its strong technology skills.

The new office will be headed by a highly experienced technology specialist who brings over 17 years’ BSS/OSS experience working with leading telecoms operators. Beginning with project and development teams, Cerillion Bulgaria will play a key role in delivering the Company’s pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite to a worldwide customer base.

Louis Hall, chief executive officer of Cerillion plc, said:

 “Sofia has a rapidly growing reputation as a technology hub in central Europe, with an excellent education system and a highly-skilled and multi-lingual IT workforce.  We are delighted to open our new office in Bulgaria, expanding our delivery capabilities and supporting our business growth strategy.”

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

