Cerillion plc – “Consistent record of outperformance supports share price multiple”, says analyst Ciaran Donnelly

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is the topic of conversation when Darren Turgel MD at DirectorsTalk caught up with Ciaran Donnelly Technology & Media Analyst at Liberum Equity Research to discuss their latest FY22 trading update.

Q1: What was most pleasing in Cerillion’s FY22E trading update? 

A1: It is good to see that trading is slightly ahead of expectations but the most pleasing aspect of the update is the outperformance at the adj. PBT level which is seemingly being driven by the enhanced resource utilisation which we believe is an underlying benefit that can be carried through to FY23E

Q2: Is it justified that Cerillion’s share price is trading higher than its peers? 

A2: Cerillion has a consistent record of execution and outperformance, this combination strongly supports the current multiple.

Q3: How are current and future levels of customer demand?

A3: Customer demand seems to be robust, this is supported by this morning’s trading update which points to “the pipeline of new business opportunities, from both existing and prospective new customers, remains buoyant”.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

It has established a reputation within the global telecoms market for being a leading supplier of carrier-grade, enterprise billing and CRM software, supporting fixed wire, mobile, broadband and TV communications service providers.

