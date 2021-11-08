Twitter
Cerillion PLC 8.6% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

DirectorsTalk Interviews

Cerillion PLC with ticker (LON:CER) now has a potential upside of 8.6% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 925 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Cerillion PLC share price of 846 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 8.6%. Trading has ranged between 295 (52 week low) and 920 (52 week high) with an average of 25,148 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £252,487,735.

Cerillion plc is engaged in providing billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions to the telecommunications market but also to the utilities and financial services sectors. The Company is a supplier and developer of telecommunication software solutions and equipment. It operates through four business segments, such as Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service and Third Party. The Services segment provides services to customers on new implementation projects and enhancements. The Software segment supports and provides maintenance for the software, as well as the licenses to use the software. The Software-as-a-Service segment offers monthly subscriptions for a managed service and products on a pay as you go service. The Third Party segment offers third-party services or licenses, and includes re-billable expenses and pass through of selling on hardware. It operates in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific geographical markets.



