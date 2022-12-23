Cerillion PLC 10.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Cerillion PLC with ticker (LON:CER) now has a potential upside of 10.9% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Cerillion PLC share price of 1,247 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 10.9%. Trading has ranged between 580 (52 week low) and 1,300 (52 week high) with an average of 77,472 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £364,145,307.



Cerillion plc is a United Kingdom-based billing, charging, and customer relationship management software solutions provider. It provides its solutions across a range of industries, including the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors. Its segments include Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service and Third Party. The Services segment provides services to customers on new implementation projects and enhancements. The Software segment supports and provides maintenance for the software, as well as the licenses to use the software. The Software-as-a-Service segment offers monthly subscriptions for a managed services or to use products on a right-to-use basis. The Third Party segment provides third-party services or licenses, re-billable expenses, and pass through of selling hardware. Its product categories include customer management, product management, sales management, service management, resource management, partner management, and enterprise management.







