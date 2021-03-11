Cerillion major Channel Partner relationship has yielded its first contract, worth £5.0m

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that a major Channel Partner relationship has yielded its first contract, worth £5.0m, with a publicly owned network operator in the Middle East.

The five year agreement is part of a broader contract for telecoms and network products and services. The company’s Enterprise BSS/OSS* Suite, the Company’s pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution, will be used to support a broad range of fixed-wire and mobile services, including fibre and Internet of Things, for B2B and residential customers. The Company believes that the contract will help to underpin existing market expectations and that there is potential for further expansion of the contract in due course.

Implementation work has already commenced and is expected to take 12-18 months. As this is the first such deployment through this Channel Partner, the company is remaining closely involved with implementation.

Louis Hall, Cerillion CEO said: “We are delighted to have secured our first major contract through this key channel partner, with this prestigious win. The selection of our solution for this complex project demonstrates the quality of our product and support capability, and our increasing recognition within the industry. We look forward to further agreements through this major Channel Partner in due course.”

*Business Support System/Operations Support System