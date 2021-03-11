Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Cerillion major Channel Partner relationship has yielded its first contract, worth £5.0m

Cerillion

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that a major Channel Partner relationship has yielded its first contract, worth £5.0m, with a publicly owned network operator in the Middle East.

The five year agreement is part of a broader contract for telecoms and network products and services. The company’s Enterprise BSS/OSS* Suite, the Company’s pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution, will be used to support a broad range of fixed-wire and mobile services, including fibre and Internet of Things, for B2B and residential customers. The Company believes that the contract will help to underpin existing market expectations and that there is potential for further expansion of the contract in due course.  

Implementation work has already commenced and is expected to take 12-18 months. As this is the first such deployment through this Channel Partner, the company is remaining closely involved with implementation.

Louis Hall, Cerillion CEO said:

“We are delighted to have secured our first major contract through this key channel partner, with this prestigious win. The selection of our solution for this complex project demonstrates the quality of our product and support capability, and our increasing recognition within the industry. We look forward to further agreements through this major Channel Partner in due course.”

*Business Support System/Operations Support System

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cerillion plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cerillion plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.