Ceres Power Holdings plc 75.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power Holdings plc with ticker (LON:CWR) now has a potential upside of 75.6% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,560 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ceres Power Holdings plc share price of 381 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 75.6%. Trading has ranged between 296 (52 week low) and 1,131 (52 week high) with an average of 1,160,840 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £734,122,814.



Ceres Power Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based fuel cell technology and engineering company. The Company is focused on developing power generation and hydrogen technologies. It operates through the solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology segment. Its SteelCell technology can generate power from conventional fuels, such as natural gas and from sustainable fuels, which have biogas, ethanol or hydrogen. The Company’s SteelCell technology is applicable to markets that have combined heat and power (CHP) for commercial and residential buildings. It also focuses to embed its technology in a range of market energy products for the commercial, residential and transportation markets. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary is Ceres Power Intermediate Holdings Ltd, which is engaged in the provision of overseas license and royalty services.







