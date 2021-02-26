Cerecor Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 259.9% Upside

Cerecor Inc. with ticker code (CERC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 9 and has a mean target at 14. Now with the previous closing price of 3.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 259.9%. The day 50 moving average is 3.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.68. The market cap for the company is $322m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cerecor.com

Cerecor Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803. The company is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases, such as adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma; CERC-006, a dual mTOR inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Pediatric-onset Crohn’s diseases. In addition, it develops CERC-913, a protide nucleotide for the treatment of mitochondrial disorder; CERC-005, a monoclonal antibody to treat rare auto-inflammatory diseases; CERC-301 for the treatment of symptomatic Orthostatic Hypotension; and CERC-406 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Further, the company offers Millipred, an oral prednisolone for the treatment of inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis, blood disorders, immune system disorders, skin and eye conditions, respiratory disorders, cancer, and severe allergies. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.