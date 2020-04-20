Cerecor Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 313.5% Upside

Cerecor Inc. found using ticker (CERC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 11. Now with the previous closing price of 2.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 313.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.55 while the 200 day moving average is 3.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $175m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cerecor.com

Cerecor Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device. The company is developing CERC-301, an orphan neurological indication for controlling neurologic adaptation; CERC-406 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease; CERC-425, an orally active small molecule; CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy; and CERC-913, a protide nucleotide for the treatment of mitochondrial disorder. It also developing preclinical therapies CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803 for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

