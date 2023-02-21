Century Communities, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.1% Downside

Century Communities, Inc. found using ticker (CCS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 53 with the average target price sitting at 59.67. Now with the previous closing price of 62.9 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.1%. The 50 day MA is 56.84 and the 200 day moving average is 50.21. The company has a market cap of $1,906m. Company Website: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $1,808m based on the market concensus.

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.