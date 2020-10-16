Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Century Communities found using ticker (CCS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 39 and has a mean target at 49.67. Now with the previous closing price of 45.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The 50 day MA is 40.61 and the 200 day moving average is 31.19. The market cap for the company is $1,557m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.centurycommunities.com

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

