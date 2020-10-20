Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Century Communities with ticker code (CCS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 39 with a mean TP of 49.67. With the stocks previous close at 45.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The day 50 moving average is 41.06 while the 200 day moving average is 31.91. The company has a market cap of $1,505m. Visit the company website at: http://www.centurycommunities.com

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

