Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Century Communities with ticker code (CCS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 46 and 39 with the average target price sitting at 42.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The 50 day MA is 37.52 and the 200 day moving average is 28.19. The market cap for the company is $1,365m. Visit the company website at: http://www.centurycommunities.com

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

