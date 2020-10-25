Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Century Communities found using ticker (CCS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 39 with a mean TP of 49.67. Now with the previous closing price of 42.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The day 50 moving average is 41.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.65. The market cap for the company is $1,468m. Company Website: http://www.centurycommunities.com

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

