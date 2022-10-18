Follow us on:

Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.9% Upside

Century Communities with ticker code (CCS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 61 calculating the mean target price we have 70. Now with the previous closing price of 42.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 65.9%. The day 50 moving average is 46.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,388m. Company Website: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $2,302m based on the market concensus.

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

