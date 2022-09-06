Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.6% Upside

Century Communities found using ticker (CCS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 94 and 61 and has a mean target at 72.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 58.6%. The day 50 moving average is 49.55 and the 200 day moving average is 58.84. The company has a market cap of $1,458m. Visit the company website at: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $2,313m based on the market concensus.

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.