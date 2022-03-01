Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.1% Upside

Century Communities with ticker code (CCS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 80 with a mean TP of 99.33. Now with the previous closing price of 63.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 57.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.51 and the 200 day moving average is 68.98. The market cap for the company is $2,151m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $3,380m based on the market concensus.

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.