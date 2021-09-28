Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.8% Upside

Century Communities found using ticker (CCS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 100. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 54.8%. The 50 day MA is 68.13 while the 200 day moving average is 67.75. The market cap for the company is $2,223m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.centurycommunities.com

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.