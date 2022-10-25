Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.6% Upside

Century Communities found using ticker (CCS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 54 with the average target price sitting at 66.5. Now with the previous closing price of 43.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 51.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.03 and the 200 day MA is 53.2. The market cap for the company is $1,444m. Visit the company website at: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $2,190m based on the market concensus.

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.