Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.5% Upside

Century Communities with ticker code (CCS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 94 and 62 with a mean TP of 80. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.32 and the 200 day MA is 64.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,802m. Company Website: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $2,693m based on the market concensus.

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.