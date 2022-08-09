Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.9% Upside

Century Communities found using ticker (CCS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 94 and 61 with a mean TP of 72.33. Now with the previous closing price of 49.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.9%. The day 50 moving average is 49.26 while the 200 day moving average is 60.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,642m. Company Website: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $2,396m based on the market concensus.

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.