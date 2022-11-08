Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.9% Upside

Century Communities with ticker code (CCS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 44 calculating the mean target price we have 55.5. With the stocks previous close at 43.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,394m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $1,783m based on the market concensus.

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.