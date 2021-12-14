Twitter
Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Century Communities with ticker code (CCS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 121 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 100.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The day 50 moving average is 69.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.01. The company has a market cap of $2,706m. Company Website: https://www.centurycommunities.com

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

