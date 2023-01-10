Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Century Communities with ticker code (CCS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 75 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 55.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 48.75 and the 200 day MA is 49.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,746m. Find out more information at: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $1,771m based on the market concensus.

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.