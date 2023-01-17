Century Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.3% Downside

Century Communities with ticker code (CCS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 55.67. Now with the previous closing price of 58.18 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.1. The market cap for the company is $1,845m. Visit the company website at: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $1,765m based on the market concensus.

Century Communities, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.