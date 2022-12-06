Century Communities, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Century Communities, Inc. found using ticker (CCS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 44 with a mean TP of 55.67. Now with the previous closing price of 51.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The day 50 moving average is 45.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.21. The company has a market cap of $1,575m. Find out more information at: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $1,714m based on the market concensus.