Century Casinos – Consenus Indicates Potential 295.2% Upside

Century Casinos with ticker code (CNTY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 11.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 295.2%. The 50 day MA is 3.93 and the 200 day MA is 6.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $91m. Company Website: http://www.cnty.com

Century Casinos operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming related services in Argentina. As of March 18, 2020, it operated five ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

