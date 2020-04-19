Century Casinos – Consenus Indicates Potential 258.3% Upside

Century Casinos with ticker code (CNTY) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 7 and has a mean target at 11.5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 258.3%. The day 50 moving average is 3.3 while the 200 day moving average is 6.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $97m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cnty.com

Century Casinos operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming related services in Argentina. As of March 18, 2020, it operated five ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

