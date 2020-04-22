Century Casinos – Consenus Indicates Potential 249.5% Upside

Century Casinos found using ticker (CNTY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 11.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 249.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.3 and the 200 day moving average is 6.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $93m. Find out more information at: http://www.cnty.com

Century Casinos operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming related services in Argentina. As of March 18, 2020, it operated five ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

