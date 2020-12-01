Century Casinos – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.1% Upside

Century Casinos with ticker code (CNTY) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 9.67. Now with the previous closing price of 6.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.51 and the 200 day MA is 5.22. The market cap for the company is $175m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cnty.com

Century Casinos operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming related services in Argentina. As of March 18, 2020, it operated five ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.