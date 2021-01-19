Century Casinos – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

Century Casinos found using ticker (CNTY) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8 and has a mean target at 9.5. With the stocks previous close at 7.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.1%. The day 50 moving average is 6.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $216m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cnty.com

Century Casinos operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming related services in Argentina. As of March 18, 2020, it operated five ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.