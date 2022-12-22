Centrus Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 89.5% Upside

Centrus Energy Corp. with ticker code (LEU) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 60.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 89.5%. The day 50 moving average is 38.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.06. The company has a market cap of $482m. Find out more information at: https://www.centrusenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $914m based on the market concensus.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.