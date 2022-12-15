Centrus Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.0% Upside

Centrus Energy Corp. found using ticker (LEU) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 60.5. With the stocks previous close at 34.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 77.0%. The day 50 moving average is 39.26 and the 200 day moving average is 35.32. The company has a market cap of $494m. Visit the company website at: https://www.centrusenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $874m based on the market concensus.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.