Centrus Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.0% Upside

Centrus Energy Corp. with ticker code (LEU) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 45 and has a mean target at 60.5. Now with the previous closing price of 36.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 68.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.73 and the 200 day MA is 34.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $520m. Find out more information at: https://www.centrusenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $874m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.