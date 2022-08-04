Twitter
Centrus Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Centrus Energy Corp. with ticker code (LEU) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 57.5. Now with the previous closing price of 34.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 67.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.98 while the 200 day moving average is 40.37. The market cap for the company is $502m. Visit the company website at: https://www.centrusenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $842m based on the market concensus.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

