Centrus Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.7% Upside

Centrus Energy Corp. found using ticker (LEU) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 58 with a mean TP of 74. Now with the previous closing price of 44.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 65.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 56.76 while the 200 day moving average is 36.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $608m. Visit the company website at: https://www.centrusenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $1,008m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.