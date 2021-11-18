Centrus Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

Centrus Energy Corp. with ticker code (LEU) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 57 with a mean TP of 73.5. With the stocks previous close at 74 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.7%. The 50 day MA is 55.48 and the 200 day MA is 33.6. The market cap for the company is $952m. Find out more information at: http://www.centrusenergy.com

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.