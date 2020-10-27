Centrus Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.5% Upside

Centrus Energy Corp. found using ticker (LEU) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 16 and has a mean target at 17. Now with the previous closing price of 10.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 59.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.81 and the 200 day moving average is 10.16. The company has a market cap of $125m. Find out more information at: http://www.centrusenergy.com

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

