Centrica PLC 9.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Centrica PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CNA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘REDUCE’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Centrica PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 28 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -9.7% from today’s opening price of 31 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 8.11 points and decreased 61.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 108.25 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 30.17 GBX.

Centrica PLC has a 50 day moving average of 57.83 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 73.88. There are currently 5,821,618,494 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 54,450,006. Market capitalisation for LON:CNA is £1,795,969,327 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn