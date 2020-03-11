Centrica PLC 79.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Centrica PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CNA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Centrica PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 100 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 79.5% from today’s opening price of 55.72 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 26.96 points and decreased 26.12 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 123.3 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 54.71 GBX.

Centrica PLC has a 50 day moving average of 84.22 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 80.63. There are currently 5,820,606,401 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 43,372,862. Market capitalisation for LON:CNA is £3,205,990,112 GBP.

