Centrica PLC 7.2% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Centrica PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CNA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. Centrica PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 80 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 7.2% from the opening price of 74.66 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 17.76 points and decreased 4.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 140.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 63.99 GBX.

Centrica PLC has a 50 day moving average of 88.54 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 81.96. There are currently 5,819,965,457 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 34,174,293. Market capitalisation for LON:CNA is £4,436,384,916 GBP.

