Centrica PLC 40% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Centrica PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CNA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Centrica PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 105 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 40.0% from today’s opening price of 74.98 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 16.38 points and increased 1.48 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 140.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 63.99 GBX.

Centrica PLC has a 50 day moving average of 88.67 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 82.30. There are currently 5,819,965,457 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 29,970,903. Market capitalisation for LON:CNA is £4,300,954,561 GBP.