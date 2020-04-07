Centrica PLC 4.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Centrica PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CNA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Centrica PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 30 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.8% from today’s opening price of 31.51 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 26.03 points and decreased 55.49 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 113.12 GBX while the 52 week low is 30.45 GBX.

Centrica PLC has a 50 day moving average of 66.34 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 75.97. There are currently 5,821,618,494 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 51,995,690. Market capitalisation for LON:CNA is £1,926,373,568 GBP.

