Centrica PLC 27.5% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Centrica PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CNA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Centrica PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 105 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 27.5% from the opening price of 82.36 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.22 points and increased 8.16 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 140.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 63.99 GBX.

Centrica PLC has a 50 day moving average of 88.62 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 82.51. There are currently 5,819,965,457 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 22,691,294. Market capitalisation for LON:CNA is £4,829,756,537 GBP.