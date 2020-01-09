Centrica PLC 2.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Bernstein

Centrica PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CNA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘MARKET PERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Bernstein. Centrica PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set their target price at 90.4 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 2.1% from the opening price of 88.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 8.44 points and increased 21.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 140.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 63.99 GBX.

Centrica PLC has a 50 day moving average of 82.29 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 84.52. There are currently 5,819,355,236 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 22,025,651. Market capitalisation for LON:CNA is £5,190,864,692 GBP.