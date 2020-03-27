Centrica PLC 19.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Centrica PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CNA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Centrica PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 50 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 19.1% from today’s opening price of 41.97 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 34.73 points and decreased 48.83 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 116.55 GBX while the 52 week low is 35.01 GBX.

Centrica PLC has a 50 day moving average of 73.84 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 77.72. There are currently 5,820,606,401 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 49,651,204. Market capitalisation for LON:CNA is £2,334,645,262 GBP.

