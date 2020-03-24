Centrica PLC 16.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Centrica PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CNA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Centrica PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 47 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 16.3% from the opening price of 40.43 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 36.35 points and decreased 49.73 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 119.9 GBX while the year low share price is currently 35.01 GBX.

Centrica PLC has a 50 day moving average of 76.68 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 78.46. There are currently 5,820,606,401 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 53,946,469. Market capitalisation for LON:CNA is £2,303,702,863 GBP.

