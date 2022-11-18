Centrica PLC 15.6% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

Centrica PLC with ticker (LON:CNA) now has a potential upside of 15.6% according to Citigroup.







Citigroup set a target price of 110 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Centrica PLC share price of 93 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 15.6%. Trading has ranged between 63 (52 week low) and 96 (52 week high) with an average of 35,048,123 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,497,768,756.



Centrica Plc is an energy services and solutions company. The Company’s British Gas Energy segment is engaged in supplying gas and electricity to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. Its British Gas Services and Solutions segment provides installation, repair and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance services. Its Bord Gais Energy segment supplies gas and electricity to residential and commercial and industrial customers in the Republic of Ireland. Its Energy Marketing & Trading segment is engaged in the procurement, trading and optimization of energy in the United Kingdom and Europe. The Company’s Centrica Business Solutions segment supplies gas and electricity and provides energy-related services to medium and large business customers in the United Kingdom. Its Upstream segment is engaged in the sale of power generated from nuclear assets in the United Kingdom.







