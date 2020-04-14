Centrica PLC 15.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Centrica PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CNA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Centrica PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 42 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 15.1% from today’s opening price of 36.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.84 points and decreased 53.44 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 109.65 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 30.27 GBX.

Centrica PLC has a 50 day moving average of 62.08 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 74.98. There are currently 5,821,618,494 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 54,635,882. Market capitalisation for LON:CNA is £2,006,129,679 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn